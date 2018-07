Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — It's touted as the fastest growing sport on four legs! Man's best friend was barking up the competition in Libertyville for a DockDogs canine aquatic jumping contest.

A lot of the dogs had a blast diving in, but others were a little more timid, but all were welcomed!

The event was part of Libertyville's 10th Annual Dog Days of Summer Festival.