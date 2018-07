CHICAGO — A child was taken to the hospital after a 2-11 fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning.

The fire happened at a building on the 1400 block of East 67th Street around 11:30 a.m.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.

2-11 update: all companies working defensive. One child transported to Comers (red) in critical condition. Updates to follow. 4-1-8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 8, 2018

Media staging for 2-21 corner of Dorchester & 67th 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/858pNDfWbg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 8, 2018