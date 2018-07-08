Chicago Sky break world record for largest basketball lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky teamed up with the University of Chicago at Soldier Field to break a Guinness World Record Sunday.

During the inaugural Chicago Fit Health and Fitness Festival, the team of fans and players and people at the festival set a new record for the world's largest basketball lesson. More than four thousand people signed up for the event.

The entire Sky team was joined by Chicago sports greats Bob Love and Israel Idonije of the Bulls and Bears, respectively.

A Guinness representative was on hand to verify the results and present organizers with a certificate confirming the record.