Bulls trade Jerian Grant to Magic, acquire Julyan Stone in three-team deal

CHICAGO – Jerian Grant is headed to Orlando.

The Bulls traded Grant to the Magic in a three-team deal. In return, the Bulls acquired Charlotte Hornets guard Julyan Stone. According to multiple reports, Stone will likely be waived before August.

Grant averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his two seasons with the Bulls.

Stone has spent four seasons in the NBA, averaging a point, a rebound and an assist per game. The 6’6″ guard went undrafted in 2011, but signed with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent. Stone has also played for the Toronto Raptors, the Idaho Stampede, Iowa Energy and Greensboro Swarm.