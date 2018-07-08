Bulls match Kings $78 million offer sheet for Zach LaVine

CHICAGO – It’s official. Zach LaVine is back on the Bulls.

The team announced Sunday they matched the Sacramento Kings offer sheet for LaVine, reportedly worth $78 million for four years.

“We were excited last summer when we got a dynamic athlete in Zach LaVine through the trade, and we’re excited now that we get to keep him,” said John Paxson, Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. “Zach showed a relentless work ethic in rehabbing his ACL injury to return to the court, and he has a visible passion for the game of basketball. We know that those attributes, along with his honed skills, will make him an impact player in this league for years to come. We’re thrilled to keep Zach on this Bulls team moving forward.”

So excited to continue my career with the Bulls! Can’t wait to get back on the court with my brothers in front of the greatest fans in the world!! I’m grateful to be able to call Chicago home. Now let’s get this going! #BullsNation — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) July 8, 2018

Coming off ACL surgery, LaVine played in 24 games last season and averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in just over 27 minutes per game.