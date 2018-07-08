Anti-violence groups holding block party on South Side; Parkland survivor shares story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seventeen people were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. Many of the survivors have since become frontline voices against gun violence.

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the shooting, and Alex King, a graduate of North Lawndale College Prep and a member of Good Kids Mad City, were at WGN to speak out about gun violence.

Two anti-violence groups, Team Enough and Good Kids Mad City are co-hosting a block party Sunday to raise awareness about gun safety and to promote community healing.

The event is taking place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hadiyah Park at 4345 S. Calumet Avenue.

It's free and open to everyone.