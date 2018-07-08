AAU basketball team from Chicago gets in brawl with referees during game

Clip I received…team actually jumps the refs! Can’t make this up…see for yourself! @aau_bingo pic.twitter.com/UH9oSsiUFQ — Doug Jones (@djones8301) July 8, 2018

ATLANTA — Video posted to Twitter appears to show players on the R.A.W. Athletics basketball team, an Amateur Athletic Union squad based in Chicago, getting into a brawl with officials during a game in the Atlanta area Sunday morning.

Recorded during the fourth quarter as R.A.W. was trailing, the videos seem to show players from the Chicago team knocking a referee to the ground, and later punching them. It’s unclear how the altercation began, with both players and officials engaging each other.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, the director of the RAW program posted on Twitter that the officials started the whole thing. However, those tweets appear to have been deleted.