7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible

Clear, mild and dry tonight with lows in the mid-60s. Mostly sunny and more humid tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s.

A cold front Monday night brings a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms that lingers into early Tuesday morning. After starting partly cloudy, skies become sunny for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s inland, but mid-70s at the lakefront. Sunny and warm Wednesday with inland highs in the mid-80s and mid-70s lakeside.

Clouds and humidity increase Thursday as highs climb into the upper 80s. A chance for widely scattered showers and storms arrives late in the afternoon and evening hours. Hot and humid Friday with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms as highs return to the upper 80s.

Still humid and hot inland on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, but upper 70s are expected lakeside. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible under partly cloudy skies. No big changes Sunday as the chance for hit and miss showers and storms continues along with plenty of humidity and partly sunny skies. Highs Sunday are forecast to reach the upper 80s.