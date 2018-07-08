4 injured after medical helicopter crash lands in South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four people were transported to area hospitals after a medical helicopter crash landed in the city's South Side Saturday night.

The crash happened on the Bishop Ford near 103rd Street around 9:15 p.m. shortly after the crew made a mayday call. The pilot then made an emergency landing.

Three crew members and one patient were on board. The crew members were in stable condition and the patient was in critical condition. The patient was in critical condition prior to the crash.

The helicopter was on its way to a south side hospital, a police source told the <a href="http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-met-helicopter-crash-st-20180707-story.html">Chicago Tribune</a>.

The helicopter appeared to have landed in the grassy median where the Interstate splits, near Wentworth Avenue in between 98th and 99th Streets, the Tribune reported.

The crash caused delays on the Bishop Ford.

FAA released the following statement:

At approx 9:15 pm, a Eurocopter 135 air ambulance helicopter crashed near 103rd street and the I-57 expressway in Chicago due to unknown circumstances. Local law enforcement reported that there were four to five people on board. Contact law enforcement or local hospitals for their conditions and their identities. The FAA will be on the scene to begin an investigation.

The investigation continues as officials look into the official cause of the crash.

#FAA statement regarding the Eurocopter 135 air ambulance helicopter crash near 103rd street and the I-57 expressway in #Chicago. pic.twitter.com/NepqfKiQ0Y — The FAA (@FAANews) July 8, 2018

Updat EMS Plan 1 all PT's have been transported to various hospitals, all red (one) critical (3) stable. FAA in route. 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/p3hhcQwcgM — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 8, 2018