LIVE BLOG: Pfleger Dan Ryan Peace March

Protesters planning to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday say they’re trying to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that’s claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

Marchers can leave the expressway at any exit. and officers and paramedics are at those locations for any type of assistance. Re-entry is prohibited per @ILStatePolice pic.twitter.com/ekxK3EgdKD — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 7, 2018

Pfleger addressed protesters before the Dan Ryan peace march.

"This is a non-violent civil disobedience." https://t.co/1QjmQXYh0M pic.twitter.com/lAUWvdpaBP — Melissa Espana (@MLEspana) July 7, 2018

War of words is brewing between Chicago activist Fr. Pfleger and Gov. Rauner over today's protest that threatens to shutdown part of the Dan Ryan. Watch @MikeLoweReports interview this morning. https://t.co/a1dLQwqyQe — Tonya Francisco (@TonyaFrancisco) July 7, 2018

This is the view of the #DanRyan from the 71st overpass. Protesters have not made their way up here yet. Two lanes of traffic are moving. @wgnnews pic.twitter.com/p5Hbyi1JMP — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) July 7, 2018

Drivers and marchers, please be patient on the Dan Ryan today and pardon the inconvenience. Democracy is at work. Living up to our agreement so marchers could be on grass, shoulder, and part of first lane. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) July 7, 2018

The Rev. Michael Pfleger greets marchers and tells them to get inside the gated area before heading to the Dan Ryan at 79th and State streets. pic.twitter.com/nVYl0lUDGG — Jeremy Gorner (@JeremyGorner) July 7, 2018

I’m extra proud today to know Kevin Brown ⁦@KevinBrown2100⁩ who is protesting violence in Chicago on the Dan Ryan Expressway pic.twitter.com/pNPEks2Ikb — Alyce Barry (@AlyceBarry) July 7, 2018

It appears every available @IDOT_Illinois truck is on the Dan Ryan for the protest. Lanes are now shut down. pic.twitter.com/QGhJDqwX7O — Joe Donlon (@ChicagoJoeWGN) July 7, 2018

#ChicagoPolice will assist @ILStatePolice with partial Lane closures for today's March. Left Lanes of traffic will remain open. A barrier of trucks, officers and bicycles will separate traffic from demonstrators & traffic will be slowed. Safety is our primary focus pic.twitter.com/R91v4lF8nj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 7, 2018

The last buses are leaving St. Sabina Church to take people to the anti-violence march, which starts at 79th and the Dan Ryan at 10am. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/v3gA10jiQN — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) July 7, 2018

MESIA: CPD and State Police will hold a media briefing at 79th and State on North side of the street at 945am — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 7, 2018

WATCH LIVE: St. Sabina peach march protesters are leaving the church NOW. The Dan Ryan march is expected to begin soon…https://t.co/1QjmQXYh0M pic.twitter.com/murE8NzNZY — Melissa Espana (@MLEspana) July 7, 2018

People have started to gather at St. Sabina Church ahead of today’s Peace March. Buses leave at 9:30 to take them to the Dan Ryan Expressway. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/E8J5hs3RbC — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) July 7, 2018