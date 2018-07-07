WATCH LIVE: Pfleger, protesters stalled on the Dan Ryan

LIVE BLOG: Pfleger Dan Ryan Peace March

Posted 9:44 AM, July 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13AM, July 7, 2018

Protesters planning to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday say they’re trying to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that’s claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

WGN will be posting updates on this page throughout the day.