Friday’s cooling sets stage for comfortable weekend; calmer winds end rip current threat; heat to resurge in stages next week; summer 2018 already running warmer than normal
-
Heavy rains cause flooding, damage in Chicago
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
Heat exits amid strong storms, heavy rain
-
Chicago area river stagee/forecasts
-
Chicago-area Hydrologic River Flood/Stage forecast
-
-
Weekend starts warm but ends cool and showery
-
Saturday Chicago-area river stages/flood forecasts
-
Friday Chicago-area river stages/flood forecasts
-
Tuesday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts
-
Monday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts
-
-
Sunday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts
-
Saturday Chicago area river stage/flood forecasts
-
Chicago area Thursday morning river stage/flood forecasts