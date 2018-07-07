× Girl, 13, dies after Lake Michigan water rescue

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl has died after she was caught in a rip current in Lake Michigan on Friday.

Police said the girl was swimming with a group of teenagers at Loyola Beach in the 1200 block of West Greenleaf Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday when she and another girl, 14, were caught by a current.

Rescue crews were able to pull both girls out of the water.

The 13-year-old was rushed in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, where she later died. She had been in the water for 45 minutes before crews could find her.

The 14-year-old girl was also taken to a hospital, where her condition had stabilized.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued an advisory for Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County and northwestern Indiana. Life-threatening waves and strong rip currents were expected. Beachgoers were advised to stay out of the water.