What was the temperature on Sunday, July 7, 1957?

Dear Tom,

My wife Marion and I were married on Sunday, July 7, 1957, in Joliet, in the afternoon. The church did not have air conditioning, just some open windows. It was sweltering. Could you check to see what the temperature was that day? Everyone there said it felt like it was at least 100 degrees.



Robert Winterstein,

Joliet

Dear Robert,

It was indeed a sweltering day. Although the temperature did not make it to 100 degrees, it certainly must have felt like it was. The afternoon high temperature in Joliet was 95 degrees on July 7, 1957, and there was abundant sunshine. The morning low was 64 and no rain occurred. Additionally, it was the hottest day of the year (tied with 95 degrees the following day). Congratulations on your 61st wedding anniversary!