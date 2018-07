Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephanie Mansour appeared on WGN to help execute New Year's resolutions back in January and now she returns to the morning news for a mid-year check up! Watch Stephanie explain dieting disasters to Dan and Sarah and why you might not be seeing results from your workouts.

For more advice from Stephanie on how to lose weight visit her website linked below and try out her free 21-day challenge!

stepitupwithsteph.com