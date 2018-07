× SWAT team on scene of barricade situation in northern suburbs

VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricade situation in Vernon Hills.

The SWAT team was called to the 300 block of Tally Ho Drive where police say someone has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Police said they don’t believe there is any danger to residents or business in the area.

But they are asking people who live nearby, to stay inside their homes and lock their doors.