Report: Bulls star Zach LaVine agrees to $78 million offer sheet with Kings

CHICAGO – The Bulls haven’t been active in free agency, but now they’re on the clock.
According to multiple reports, Zach LaVine agreed to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings Friday, giving the Bulls 48 hours to match the deal.
LaVine is sixteen months removed from left ACL surgery, he averaged 16.7 points and shot just 38 percent in 24 games last season.
“Obviously, we want Zach back,” Paxson said at a press conference a few weeks ago. “But there’s a free-agent process that we’ll follow. The fact that so many teams have limited cap space is in our favor. Until then, we’ll consider Zach to be a big part of our plans.”