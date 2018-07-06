Report: Bulls star Zach LaVine agrees to $78 million offer sheet with Kings

CHICAGO – The Bulls haven’t been active in free agency, but now they’re on the clock.

According to multiple reports, Zach LaVine agreed to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings Friday, giving the Bulls 48 hours to match the deal.

League source confirms Zach LaVine has signed 4-year, $80M offer sheet with Kings. @ShamsCharania 1st. Trib reported this as possibility on eve of free agency. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 7, 2018

In one of tightest free agencies in recent NBA markets, LaVine’s $80M offer sheet gives him richest guaranteed non-max deal for summer of 2018 so far. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2018

LaVine is sixteen months removed from left ACL surgery, he averaged 16.7 points and shot just 38 percent in 24 games last season.

“Obviously, we want Zach back,” Paxson said at a press conference a few weeks ago. “But there’s a free-agent process that we’ll follow. The fact that so many teams have limited cap space is in our favor. Until then, we’ll consider Zach to be a big part of our plans.”