Midday Fix: Yoga moves & stretches for those who have desk jobs

Dana Falsetti
Events:
The Yamas – Chicago, Illinois
July 6 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States
Creating Space – Chicago, Illinois
July 7 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States
Teacher Workshop – Chicago, Illinois
July 7 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States
Strong Foundations – Chicago, Illinois
July 8 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States
Restorative – Chicago, Illinois
July 8 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States
Moves/stretches:
Posture Check
Breathing Exercise
Neck Release (chin to chest, ear to shoulder, etc.)
Wrist Rolls/Hand Massage (relieve typing hands!)
Shoulder Release (various movements with the arms to target shoulder mobility)
Cat/Cow from seated (spine mobility in all directions)
Gentle Twists (spine mobility in all directions)
Seated Hip Openers (ankle over thigh)
Side Stretch/Warrior 2 from seated
Forward Fold
Return to Center/Breathe