Midday Fix: Yoga moves & stretches for those who have desk jobs

July 6, 2018

Dana Falsetti

danafalsetti.com/

Events:

mokshayoga.com/

The Yamas – Chicago, Illinois

July 6 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States

 

Creating Space – Chicago, Illinois

July 7 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm

Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States

 

Teacher Workshop – Chicago, Illinois

July 7 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States

 

Strong Foundations – Chicago, Illinois

July 8 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm

Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States

 

Restorative – Chicago, Illinois

July 8 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Moksha Yoga Center, 2528 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 United States

 

Moves/stretches:

Posture Check

Breathing Exercise

Neck Release (chin to chest, ear to shoulder, etc.)

Wrist Rolls/Hand Massage (relieve typing hands!)

Shoulder Release (various movements with the arms to target shoulder mobility)

Cat/Cow from seated (spine mobility in all directions)

Gentle Twists (spine mobility in all directions)

Seated Hip Openers (ankle over thigh)

Side Stretch/Warrior 2 from seated

Forward Fold

Return to Center/Breathe