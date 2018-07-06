Man, 5-year-old girl found dead after Chicago apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police said the deaths of a young girl and a man who were found following an apartment fire in Chicago are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The fire was reported about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South California Avenue near Douglas Park, according to the Chicago Police Department. A 51-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. Police believe the deaths could be a "domestic-related murder-suicide," according to a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

