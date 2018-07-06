Lunchbreak: Tomato Basil Chicken Served Over a Bed of Arugula

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barbara Giannetti, owner Da Giulia Sauces

Da Giulia Sauces (just some of locations available)

Available at Marinano's(All Flavors)

Sunset Foods(All Flavors)

Kramer Foods

The Grand

Poetas

Antons

Piggly Wiggly(All Flavors)

COSTCO (Tomato Basil)

dagiulia.com

Instgram: Cookingwithdagiulia.com

TOMATO BASIL BRUSCETTA

1 Loaf Italian bread or French baquette sliced ½ pieces

¼ cup olive oil

1 ½ cup da Giulia Tomato Basil

½ cup shaved parm optional

Drizzle bread with olive oil and toast in oven at 350

Top evenly and generously with da Giulia Tomato Basil

top with Parmigiana (optional)

TOMATO BASIL CHICKEN SERVED OVER BED OF ARUGULA serves 4

Butterfly 2 Chicken Breast and bake at 350 for 15 minutes

1 medium lemon

1 cup da Giulia Tomato Basil

2 cups Arugula or Mixed Greens

2 tsp olive oil

in medium bowl whisk lemon and olive oil toss in arugula and coat evenly

plate arugula evenly on four plates, place a chicken breast each on a bead of arugula, top with ¼ cup da Giulia Tomato Basil and garnish with a wedge of remaining lemon

SPAGHETTI PUTTENESCA Serves 4-6

2 cups da Giulia Tomato Basil

½ cup sliced black olives

¼ cup capers

1/8 cup anchiovees

1 lb cooked pasta

In sauce pan heat Da Giulia Tomato Basil 5 minutes

add olives, capers, and anchiovees, simmer 10 minutes