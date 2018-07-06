Girl in critical condition after pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO – A girl is in critical condition after she, along with four other teens, were rescued from Lake Michigan Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Loyola Beach on Chicago’s North Side around 7:40 p.m. Five teens were having trouble in the rough water. Police said three of the teens were able to get out of the water.

A 13-year-old girl was helped out of the water a short time later by a good Samaritan. The teen was taken to the hospital where she was stabilized.

Another girl, who is believed to be 13, remained missing. Rescue crews searched the water for 45 minutes and eventually found the girl. The performed CPR and she was taken to the hospital. She is listed in extremely critical condition.

Friday was a very dangerous day in Lake Michigan. The National Weather Service issued an advisory for Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County and northwestern Indiana.

Life-threatening waves and strong rip currents were expected. According to the weather service, waves could climb as high as six feet. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.