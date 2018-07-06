WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards has this weekend`s movie reviews, shows and festivals around town.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp,’ ‘The First Purge,’ ‘Whitney’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Adrift’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Uncle Drew,’ ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’ ‘The Cher Show’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Incredibles 2,’ ‘Tag,’ ‘SuperFly,’ ‘Gotti’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Ocean’s 8,’ ‘Hereditary’, ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’
-
Dean’s Review: ‘Life of the Party’, ‘Breaking In’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘Book Club,’ ‘Pope Francis: A Man of His Word’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ and ‘Mowgli’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Tully’, ‘Overboard’, ‘RBG’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘Bond 25’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘I Feel Pretty,’ ‘Super Troopers 2,’ ‘Traffik’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Rampage’, ‘Truth or Dare’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘A Quiet Place,’ ‘Blockers,’ ‘Chappaquiddick’