Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Cincinnati

* After going 17-40 against the Cubs from 2015-2017, the Reds are 6-3 against the North Siders in 2018. Cincinnati swept a four-game series against the Cubs the last time these two clubs met on June 21-24; this was the Reds first four-game sweep of the Cubs since 1983.

* The Cubs are on a season-high six-game win streak and have won 11 of their last 13 games at Wrigley Field. Over the team’s last 10 games (since June 24), the Cubs are averaging 7.70 runs per game, the highest in MLB during that period. The Reds are averaging 6.27 runs per game during this period, the second-highest mark in MLB.

* Since starting the season 3-18, the Reds have the fifth best record in the NL at 35-31. Part of this turnaround can be credited to the team’s improved starting pitchers; through May 31, Reds starters had a 5.76 ERA, since June 1 the team’s starting pitching ERA is 4.23.

* Albert Almora Jr. is currently second in the NL in batting average (.329) behind the Reds’ Scooter Gennett (.331). Almora Jr. is slashing .412/.432/.676 in his last ten games and is on pace to set career highs in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

* Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker rank ninth and 10th, respectively, in the National League in OPS with runners in scoring position and two outs in 2018 (minimum 35 plate appearances).

* Tyler Mahle set a career high with 12 strikeouts over 5 2/3 frames in a no-decision in his last start against the Brewers this past Saturday. This will be Mahle’s first start at Wrigley Field, he is 1-1 (.500) with a 3.00 ERA against the Cubs over two starts in his caree