× Chicago judge Amy Coney Barrett reportedly among Trump’s top choice for high court

Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on a Chicago appeals court, could be on President Trump’s list of Supreme Court picks.

Vice President Mike Pence met this week with three potential nominees, Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge and Barrett, according to a source with knowledge of the meetings.

Pence met with Kethledge and Coney Barrett while in Indiana earlier this week, then sat down with Kavanaugh in Washington on Wednesday.

The three judges are considered to be the strongest contenders ahead of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination announcement on Monday evening.

CNN reported earlier this week that the President has wrapped up his scheduled interviews for the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to retire, as he moves closer to formally announcing his pick for the next high court justice.

Barrett is 46-years-old, married, a mother of 7 and is devoted to her faith.

She attended law school at Notre Dame.

WGN’s Erik Runge has a look at her career in Chicago and in Indiana.