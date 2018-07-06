× 3 teens shot, wounded in drive-by on West Side

CHICAGO — Three teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said the teens were standing outside when shots were fired about 9:40 p.m. Thursday from a vehicle in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street.

Two teens are in serious condition following the attack: a 14-year-old boy who was shot in his leg and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in his back. A third boy, 15, was shot in his foot; he is in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the teens were among seven people shot in Chicago over a 24-hour period. The victims include a 16-year-old boy who was shot in his leg as he crossed a street about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.