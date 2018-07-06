3 girls reported missing from Albany Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are seeking help locating three girls who went missing from Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Thursday.

Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were last seen with their 14-year-old cousin near the 4700 block of North Spaulding Avenue. According to the Chicago Police Department, the group may have attempted to travel via public transportation to the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue to visit a friend.

Ashley Vinansaca, 5, was last seen wearing a black or dark blue t-shirt with a white striped collar, sleeves and lettering. The shirt is emblazoned with the words "official" and "athletics," police said, as well as the number 10. She is 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Leslie Vinansaca, 8, wore a blue t-shirt, black shorts and white gym shoes. She is 4 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 80 pounds.

The sisters were with Asmin Martinez, their 14-year-old cousin. She wore torn jeans and white gym shoes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds, police said.

All three girls are Latina with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.