White Sox Game Notes For Thursday at Houston

* The Astros swept the White Sox earlier this season on the road outscoring Chicago 27-2. It was Houston’s third-largest run differential in a three-game span against a single opponent in franchise history.

* The White Sox lost two of three against the Reds in Cincinnati. Chicago is 14-29 (.326) away from Guarantee Rate Field this season, tied with Kansas City for the second-worst record on the road this season (Baltimore, 12-32).

* The Astros swept the Rangers in a two-game series at Globe Life Park. Houston’s eight series sweeps this season is tied for second most in MLB with Boston. The Astros and the Red Sox are the only teams who have yet to be swept in 2018.

* Chicago-southpaw Carlos Rodon will make his sixth start since recovering from shoulder surgery. He is 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA so far this season. Rodon is 1-0 in four career starts (all quality) against the Astros, posting a 1.71 ERA.

* Justin Verlander allowed a season-high five earned runs in his most recent outing and shortest start of the season (5.0 IP). In his lone start against the White Sox this season he allowed two hits and zero runs in 6.0 innings.

* Avisail Garcia is on a career long 14-game hitting streak which includes five multi-hit games. He has slashed .368/.390/.807 while recording 11 extra-base hits and 10 RBI during that span.