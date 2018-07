Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New tariffs and counter-tariffs between the United States and China begin Thursday night.

China will get a 12 hour head start because of the time zone difference.

The US will slap tariffs on Chinese metals, LED light bulbs and vaping devices, among other products.

China will collect tariffs on American grown wheat, rice, pork and dairy product. It may also cancel a big order for American soybeans.