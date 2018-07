× Thuinderstorms with heavy rainfall bringing some flooding to south portions of the Chicago Metro area

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 231 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT * AT 229 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS WITH UP TO AN INCH OF RAIN WITHIN THE PAST HOUR. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN THROUGH 4 PM COULD RESULT IN SOME ISOLATED AMOUNTS AS HIGH AS 2 INCHES. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHICAGO, JOLIET, CICERO, HAMMOND, GARY, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, OAK PARK, CALUMET CITY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, LANSING, CROWN POINT AND LOCKPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.