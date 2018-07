Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tesla Chief Elon Musk has ordered the company to stop performing a common brake test on its new, mass produced Model 3 cars.

The brake and roll test is done during the final stages of production to make sure the car is correctly aligned.

Business Insider published a piece criticizing Musk for the decision.

Some analysts argue the test is redundant and therefore unnecessary since Tesla gives each Model 3 a test drive on a track before a customer receives it.