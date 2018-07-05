× Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall continue south out of the area- No severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect

All severe thunderstorm warning that were in effect for northwest Indiana have now expired as the latest batch of storms has weakened as it continues southeast away from the Chicago Metro area. A cold front is moving through the area, ending the area’s latest siege of hot and humid weather. Cooler and less humid air will arrive Friday and stay into the weekend before the next round of heat and humidity arrives Monday.

Another batch of thunderstorms is currently forming along the cold front extending from near Crystal Lake to the Quad Cities and will be moving through the Chicago area this evening. Currently these storms are not severe, but are likely to produce gusty winds and brief, but heavy rainfall as they traverse the area from north to south.