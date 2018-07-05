× Storms intensifying across northwest Indiana- another severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper counties until 4:15 pm CDT

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

322 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Newton County in northwestern Indiana…

Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 415 PM CDT

* At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Forest City to Thayer to near Lake Village,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rensselaer, De Motte, Hebron, Kentland, Morocco, Hanging Grove,

Percy Junction, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke, Fair

Oaks, Pleasant Ridge, Dunns Bridge, Conrad, Perkins, Sumava

Resorts, McCoysburg and Beaver City.

Including the following interstate…

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 240.

This includes… US 41 Dragway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.