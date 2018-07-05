South Elgin dad asks for public’s help on anniversary of 10-year-old’s abduction

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — A South Elgin man is asking the public for help to find his daughter who was abducted one year ago.

Ryan Iserka is asking the public to help find 10-year-old Kayla Unbehaun who was kidnapped by her mother last year on July 5. Heather Unbehaun took the girl camping then dropped out of sight. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Heather Unbehaun on July 29, 2017.

Police said she has ties to Athens, Ga., and may be hiding there. In a press release, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Heather Unbehaun has not used any social media since she went missing. Prior to her going missing, she said she wanted to live off-the-grid and a have a more “carefree” lifestyle. According to law enforcement, the car Unbehaun was driving was sold last fall, the NCMEC said.

Kayla is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and blue eyes. Her mother is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her dad said he wants Kayla home so “she can grow up and have a life with everyone who loves her.”

If anyone has seen or has information about Kayla and Heather Unbehaun, they are asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the South Elgin Police Department at 630-232-4739.

Kayla’s story is featured on NCMEC’s social media pages on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.