× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Cook and DuPage counties.. Valid until 2:15 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 130 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 215 PM CDT * AT 130 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM ADDISON TO NEAR NAPERVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NAPERVILLE, BOLINGBROOK, BERWYN, WHEATON, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ADDISON, GLEN ELLYN, WESTMONT, MAYWOOD, LISLE, VILLA PARK, BROOKFIELD, FRANKLIN PARK, HINSDALE, WESTCHESTER, LA GRANGE AND FOREST PARK. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 271 AND 277. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 127 AND 140. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 8 AND 22. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 15 AND 28. THIS INCLUDES... BROOKFIELD ZOO, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE.