× Severe thunderstorm warning area expanded for Cook, DuPage and Will until 2:30 p.m.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

148 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 230 PM CDT

* At 148 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Woodridge to Shorewood, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Downers

Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen,

Alsip, Mokena, Frankfort, Lemont, Channahon, Worth, Burr Ridge,

Willow Springs and Ingalls Park.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 250 and 274.

I-80 between mile markers 126 and 146.

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 16.

This includes… Argonne National Laboratory, University of St.

Francis, Chicagoland Speedway…Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Junior

College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and Moraine

Valley Community College.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.