× No severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect, but gusty thunderstorms with heavy rainfall moving through south portions of the Chicago area

Cooler and less humid air is moving into the Chicago area and strong to locally severe thunderstorms have developed in advance of the cold front delivering the relief from recent hot and muggy weather.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT... AT 217 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM EVERGREEN PARK TO MOKENA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, HAMMOND, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, CALUMET CITY, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, EAST CHICAGO, LANSING, NEW LENOX, BLUE ISLAND, MUNSTER, DOLTON, PARK FOREST, ALSIP, MATTESON, MOKENA, FRANKFORT, MIDLOTHIAN AND CHATHAM. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 332 AND 358. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 144 AND 155. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 59 AND 74. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 59 AND 74. INDIANA I-80 NEAR MILE MARKER 1. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 8. THIS INCLUDES... WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE.