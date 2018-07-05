Man rescued from burning car following hit-and-run crash
CHICAGO — A man is hospitalized in stable condition after being rescued by a stranger from his burning car.
The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday at 47th and Cicero Avenue.
A car was traveling southbound when it hit a median and crashed head-on into another car.
The car that was hit burst into flames. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene.
A witness says they saw a man in a pick-up truck pull the victim out of the burning car.
No one is in custody.
41.807609 -87.743233