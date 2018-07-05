Lunchbreak: Taste of Evanston

Chef Humberto Sanchez, Koi in Evanston
Taste of Evanston
Sunday July 8 starting at 4pm
The Charles Gates Dawes House, 225 Greenwood St, Evanston
instagram.com/tasteofevanston/
Koi
624 Davis Street, Evanston
Recipe:
Naruto Maki
Ingredients:
1 Whole Cucumber
2oz Sushi Quality Raw Salmon
2oz Sushi Quality Raw Tuna
2oz Sushi Quality Raw Super White Tuna aka Albacore
1oz Red Tobiko
1oz Ponzu Sauce
Ponzu Sauce Recipe:
2/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1 cup Kikkoman soy sauce
1/4 cup sake
1 tablespoon sugar
Step by step directions:
- Thinly slice the cucumber into a sheet, using 2 thin metal rods as a guide and get an even cut.
- Discard the core with the seeds of the cucumber.
- Slice the Salmon, Tuna, and Super White Tuna into 2in slices.
- Add the slices of Salmon, Tuna, and Super White Tuna on the freshly sheet of cucumber.
- Sprinkle the Red Tobiko across the slices of fish and cucumber.
- Then gently roll the cucumber with the ingredients inside into a sushi roll.
- Slice the roll into 5 slices.
- Put the 5 slices on a decorative plate and arrange them as petals of a flower.
- Slowly pour the Ponzu sauce sauce on top of all 5 pieces.
- Add decorations to showcase your finished masterpiece.