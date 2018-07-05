Lunchbreak: Taste of Evanston

Posted 12:30 PM, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:41PM, July 5, 2018

 

Chef Humberto Sanchez, Koi in Evanston

Taste of Evanston

Sunday July 8 starting at 4pm

The Charles Gates Dawes House, 225 Greenwood St, Evanston

tasteofevanston.org/

facebook.com/tasteofevanston/

instagram.com/tasteofevanston/

twitter.com/TasteOfEvanston​​

 

 Koi

624 Davis Street, Evanston

koievanston.com/

facebook.com/KoiEvanston/

instagram.com/koievanston/

 

 

Recipe:

Naruto Maki

Ingredients:

1 Whole Cucumber

2oz Sushi Quality Raw Salmon

2oz Sushi Quality Raw Tuna

2oz Sushi Quality Raw Super White Tuna aka Albacore

1oz Red Tobiko

1oz Ponzu Sauce

 

Ponzu Sauce Recipe:

 

2/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 cup Kikkoman soy sauce

1/4 cup sake

1 tablespoon sugar

 

Step by step directions:

 

  1. Thinly slice the cucumber into a sheet, using 2 thin metal rods as a guide and get an even cut.
  2. Discard the core with the seeds of the cucumber.
  3. Slice the Salmon, Tuna, and Super White Tuna into 2in slices.
  4. Add the slices of Salmon, Tuna, and Super White Tuna on the freshly sheet of cucumber.
  5. Sprinkle the Red Tobiko across the slices of fish and cucumber.
  6. Then gently roll the cucumber with the ingredients inside into a sushi roll.
  7. Slice the roll into 5 slices.
  8. Put the 5 slices on a decorative plate and arrange them as petals of a flower.
  9. Slowly pour the Ponzu sauce sauce on top of all 5 pieces.
  10. Add decorations to showcase your finished masterpiece.

 