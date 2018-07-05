Las Vegas police deny ‘imminent’ arrest in Tupac murder case

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police said despite rumors, rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder is still an open investigation.

Reports said an arrest in the case was “imminent.” However, according to officials, that’s not the case and it remains unsolved.

Las Vegas police said they’ve been looking into the case for months after claims by a man who said he knows who killed the 25-year-old rapper.

Former gang member Duane Keith Davis made the comments in a BET documentary and USA Network series.

Davis said he was inside a car with Shakur’s shooter on the Las Vegas strip more than 20 years ago. He said he’s speaking out now because he has cancer.

This September will mark 22 years since Shakur was killed.