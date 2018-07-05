Hot dog world record reclaimed for the U.S. in Romeoville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Look out Joey Chestnut, there's a new hotdog world record holder here in Illinois.

Mistwood Golf Club joined forces with the Vienna Hot Dog Company, and their staff and volunteers pitched in to create the longest continuous line of cooked hot dogs during a Fourth of July celebration Wednesday.

Using nearly 2,500 cooked hot dogs, they lined them up end-to-end in a continuous line stretching 1,164 feet, beating Nakakyushu Kubota of Japan's previous Guiness World Record by six feet.

WGN photojournalist Kevin Doellman visited Romeoville to document the historic event.