× Heavy rainfall producing flash flooding in portions of northwest Indiana- Flash flood warning issued for portions of Benton, Newton and Jasper counties vaild until 7:30 pm CDT- 8:30 pm EDT

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED FLASH FLOOD WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 128 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... BENTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT THURSDAY/830 PM EDT THURSDAY/ * AT 127 PM CDT...227 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. RAIN RATES OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. EXPECT THE POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED AMOUNTS OF UP TO 4 INCHES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE HOURS. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FOWLER, KENTLAND, OTTERBEIN, MOROCCO, DUNNINGTON, PERCY JUNCTION, ATKINSON, TALBOT, FORESMAN, TEMPLETON, BARCE, FREELAND PARK, PERKINS, WADENA, BEAVER CITY, LOCHIEL, RAUB, REMINGTON, OXFORD AND GOODLAND. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 200 AND 214. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.