× Heavy rainfall bringing flooding to northwest Lake County, Indiana- Munster, Calumet City and Lynwood areas hard-hit

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED FLOOD WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 418 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 1015 PM CDT * AT 416 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN PRODUCED UP TO 2 AND A HALF INCHES IN A 1 TO 2 HOUR PERIOD. THIS HAS LEAD TO FLOODING IN AND AROUND THE MUNSTER AREA. SEVERAL INTERSECTIONS WERE REPORTED FLOODED AND IMPASSABLE IN MUNSTER. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HAMMOND, GARY, SCHERERVILLE, HIGHLAND, MUNSTER, GRIFFITH, LYNWOOD AND DYER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.