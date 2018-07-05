Heat exits amid strong storms, heavy rain

The city’s latest siege of heat and humidity came to an end late Thursday as strong to locally severe thunderstorms swept the area. Damage was sporadic with tree damage reported at Westmont and Beecher, while strong winds caused roof damage and blew over a semi in Bedford Park. Rainfall was locally heavy with numerous reports of flooding, mainly across the southern and Indiana suburbs. Rainfall totals in excess of 2.5 inches fell causing significant flooding in Lake County, Indiana with Munster, Calumet City and Lynwood especially hard hit. The storms formed in advance of a cold front that will usher in much cooler and less humid weather for most of the weekend. The heat and humidity will begin to stage a comeback Sunday afternoon with another heat wave shaping up for next week with readings once again climbing into the lower and middle 90s.