The city’s latest siege of heat and humidity came to an end late Thursday as strong to locally severe thunderstorms swept the area. Damage was sporadic with tree damage reported at Westmont and Beecher, while strong winds caused roof damage and blew over a semi in Bedford Park. Rainfall was locally heavy with numerous reports of flooding, mainly across the southern and Indiana suburbs. Rainfall totals in excess of 2.5 inches fell causing significant flooding in Lake County, Indiana with Munster, Calumet City and Lynwood especially hard hit. The storms formed in advance of a cold front that will usher in much cooler and less humid weather for most of the weekend. The heat and humidity will begin to stage a comeback Sunday afternoon with another heat wave shaping up for next week with readings once again climbing into the lower and middle 90s.
Heat exits amid strong storms, heavy rain
-
Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall continue south out of the area- No severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect
-
From heat to heavy rains; Cold front brings storms
-
Strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rains possible Saturday/Saturday night
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
Cleanup continues after flooding hits Chicago suburbs
-
-
Excessive heat warning continues today, strong to severe storms possible tonight
-
Excessive rainfall and a risk for severe storms Friday
-
Flash Flood Watch this afternoon and tonight across Chicago area; severe t-storms possible
-
Showers/thunderstorms this Saturday morning followed by another complex of strong to severe storms later this afternoon/tonight
-
Storms, heavy rain expected to impact evening commute
-
-
Showers and thunderstorms over the Chicago area this Monday morning
-
Tonight’s thunderstorms have the potential to produce more heavy rain, mainly across the far north portions of the Chicago Metro area
-
Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday night