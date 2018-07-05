Harry Teinowitz makes a return to Sports Feed on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's one of the more popular guests on Sports Feed, but it has been a while since he'd been on the show.

But on Thursday Harry Teinowitz of WGN Radio made his return to the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman - bringing a bit of perspective and humor for a number of topics in Chicago sports.

Potential All-Star candidates for the Cubs, issues with their rotations, the White Sox prospects, and the World Cup were all part of Harry's discussion on Thursday's program - and all of it was pretty entertaining.

You can watch Harry's segments with Jarrett and Josh in the video above or below.