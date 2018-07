× Flash flood warning continues for portions of northwest Indiana until 7:30pm CDT/8:30pm EDT

FLASH FLOOD STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 439 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018 ...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT/830 PM EDT/ FOR SOUTHERN NEWTON...WESTERN BENTON AND SOUTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES... AT 436 PM CDT...536 PM EDT, WHILE THE HEAVY RAIN THREAT HAS ENDED, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN FELL ACROSS PORTIONS OF WARNED AREA. RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAIN WILL LIKELY CONTINUE TO CAUSE FLOODING ACROSS THE AREA INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FOWLER, KENTLAND, DUNNINGTON, PERCY JUNCTION, PERKINS, TALBOT, BEAVER CITY, RAUB, FREELAND PARK, OXFORD, BROOK, BOSWELL AND AMBIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.