Cooking camp blends kitchen skills and life lessons for teens

CHICAGO — Nearly 70 CPS students are trading in their pool passes for sauté pans this summer, as part of the Kendall College Trust Culinary Camp.

Over the last few years, hundreds of kids between the ages of 13 and 18 have been awarded scholarships to attend the week-long intensive camp at Kendall College. The camp give kids a full week of advanced training in cooking, baking and behind-the-scenes operations.

"I just love it," student Malik Waddy said. "When I cook it's like joyfulness. It's just joyful for me."

Executive Director Catherine De Orio says the camp is an amazing opportunity to give kids access to training that's otherwise unavailable.

"Many of our students have been cooking from home, for their families...so that passion is already there," De Orio said. "This is a way for them to build on that and pursue their dreams with other kids with similar interests."