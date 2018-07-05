Chicago cops channel Queen in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ lip sync battle

CHICAGO — Three Chicago police officers are the latest in law enforcement to join a nationwide police lip sync challenge.

Officers in Texas, California and Oklahoma, among other states, have taken to social media to share lip sync videos in recent weeks.

On Thursday, police in Chicago’s Shakespeare district on the North Side posted a video to Twitter that shows three officers lip syncing to Queen’s classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Our great 14th District Community asked and we answered….

Here is our #LipSyncChallenge #LipSyncBattle #policelipsync The @Chicago_Police Shakespeare District lip syncing to Bohemian Rhapsody…. Let’s call it Shakespearean Rhapsody 🎤 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fcd7NS1ow1 — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) July 5, 2018

Two officers in Laredo, Texas, went viral last week when they shared a video featuring “No me queda mas” by Selena and “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.