Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake County, Indiana

Another stormy evening is possible in the Chicago area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County, Indiana until 5 p.m.
Cooler and less humid air is moving into the Chicago area and s thunderstorms have developed in advance of the cold front.
It will bring relief from recent hot and muggy weather.
But the heavy rains that are expected brings more flooding concerns.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Will, Cook and Lake County Indiana until 5:30 p.m.
Updates at wgntv.com/weather