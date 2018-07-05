Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake County, Indiana

Another stormy evening is possible in the Chicago area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County, Indiana until 5 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crown Point IN, Cedar Lake IN, Lowell IN until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cpN0IizFNQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 5, 2018

Cooler and less humid air is moving into the Chicago area and s thunderstorms have developed in advance of the cold front.

It will bring relief from recent hot and muggy weather.

But the heavy rains that are expected brings more flooding concerns.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Will, Cook and Lake County Indiana until 5:30 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect due to thunderstorms with up to an inch of rain within the past hour. Additional heavy rain through 4 pm could result in some isolated amounts as high as 2 inches. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. pic.twitter.com/7ogJQlaXOk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 5, 2018

Convergence of outflow boundaries kicking up more thunderstorms already. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/dyUUcrOivN — Demetrius Ivory (@DIvory_WGN) July 5, 2018

