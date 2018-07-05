Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake County, Indiana

Posted 2:58 PM, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 03:14PM, July 5, 2018

Another stormy evening is possible in the Chicago area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County, Indiana until 5 p.m.

Cooler and less humid air is moving into the Chicago area and s thunderstorms have developed in advance of the cold front.

It will bring relief from recent hot and muggy weather.

But the heavy rains that are expected brings more flooding concerns.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Will, Cook and Lake County Indiana until 5:30 p.m.

