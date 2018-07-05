× 3 injured by lightning around 2 Illinois fireworks displays

SHERIDAN, Ill. — Authorities say two people were critically injured by a lightning strike as people gathered for a Fourth of July fireworks show in northern Illinois and another person was hit by lightning after Chicago’s fireworks.

The injuries came as severe thunderstorms moved through Illinois on Wednesday night.

The Sheridan Fire Department says two people, a man around 20-years-old and a girl around 3-years-old, were struck by lightning at a baseball field ahead of a scheduled fireworks display in the village of Sheridan, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. The man and young girl were transported to a hospital in LaSalle County in critical but stable condition. The show was canceled.

In Chicago, the fire department says a woman was seriously injured after being struck by lightning on Lake Shore Drive at Monroe near Grant Park, shortly after the city’s fireworks display. She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, but has since stabilized.

Thunderstorms dropped heavy rain, sending people running for cover. A flood advisory was issued for the Chicago area.

Three people were struck by lightning last night. A woman on Lake Shore Drive at Monroe after the Chicago Fireworks. And two others in LaSalle County. Details on @WGNMorningNews — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) July 5, 2018