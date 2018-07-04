WWII veteran, 99, visits Wrigley Field during 50-state capital tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. — A 99-year-old World War II veteran visited Wrigley Field for his very first Cubs game Wednesday, making the latest stop on a cross-country tour to publicize his dwindling generation.

Sidney Walton was stationed in India and Burma during WWII, and now he is making his way all across this country just to say hello. On his "National No Regrets Tour" to visit all 50 state capitals, Walton wants to make up for a missed chance to meet some of the last surviving Civil War veterans in New York in 1941, the year he joined the army.

As part of the tour, he wants people to meet World War II veterans while they can. Illinois is the 11th state he’s visited. On Tuesday, Sidney visited Gov. Bruce Rauner in Springfield and had lunch in the newly renovated Governor's Mansion. He also visited the Lincoln Tomb and the Oak Ridge Cemetery war memorials.

Sidney plans to culminate the journey on Feb. 11, 2019 with a White House tour on his 100th birthday.