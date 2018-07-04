Video posted on Instagram shows Chance the Rapper proposing

CHICAGO — Congrats to Chance the Rapper!
The Chicago native appears to be engaged to long time girlfriend Kirsten Corley.
A video posted to The Shade Room’s Instagram account shows the rapper proposing saying “Will you make me a man and be my wife?”
The caption said:
#TSRProposals: Congrats are in order for #ChanceTheRapper and his new fiancée #KirstenCorley!! He popped the big question y’all! 💍😍
Chance’s brother Taylor Bennet also posted on Instagram and said, “Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18#BlockBoys 💛”